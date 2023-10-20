Ben Cumming has been leading Hell Pizza as general manager and CEO for 11 years.

Hell Pizza chief executive Ben Cumming will step down from his role at the end of the year.

Cumming took to LinkedIn to announce he’d made the “extremely tough decision”.

“It’s very emotional for me as I’ve been leading Hell as GM and CEO for 11 years now,” he said in a post.

“Hell is a massive part of my life and I’m still loving the job and the brand. But I feel like with the business set up so well and running so smoothly, the time is right for a change and a new opportunity.”

Cumming has accepted a new CEO role for a Brisbane-based business, he said, but didn’t offer up any details.

“I just wanted to acknowledge everyone who has helped to keep the fires burning so brightly - our shareholders and directors, support office team, franchisees, store staff, partners, suppliers, agencies and of course the customers!” Cumming said.

“There are too many to thank individually, and it’s hard to write this without it being a massive cliche, but one person who does deserve a special mention is our founder Callum Davies, who took a chance on me as a spotty teenager many years ago, then years later handed me the reins and trusted me with this epic opportunity.”

Cumming said Hell would be working on appointing a new CEO to start in early 2024.

The New Zealand-based pizza chain was established in Wellington in 1996 and has 77 outlets across the country, as of November 2022.