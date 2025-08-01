Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Heathrow unveils £49b expansion plan for third runway

AFP
3 mins to read

London's Heathrow Airport on August 1, 2025 announced its expansion plan, which includes the costs of its long-awaited third runway, approved in January after years of legal wrangling. Photo / AFP

London's Heathrow Airport on August 1, 2025 announced its expansion plan, which includes the costs of its long-awaited third runway, approved in January after years of legal wrangling. Photo / AFP

London’s Heathrow Airport on Friday unveiled a £49 billion ($65 billion) expansion plan, including the costs of building a long-awaited third runway, approved by the UK government after years of legal wrangling.

The runway would cost £21 billion, with flights expected to take off within a decade, while the rest

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save