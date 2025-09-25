Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Heathrow: UK police arrest man after airports targeted in cyber attack

AFP
2 mins to read

A man was arrested in West Sussex after a ransomware attack disrupted major European airports. Photo / 123RF

A man was arrested in West Sussex after a ransomware attack disrupted major European airports. Photo / 123RF

Police in the United Kingdom say a man in his 40s has been arrested after a cyber attack disrupted major European airports, including Brussels, Berlin and London’s Heathrow.

Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said the suspect was freed on conditional bail after being detained in West Sussex, southern England, on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save