A man was arrested in West Sussex after a ransomware attack disrupted major European airports. Photo / 123RF

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A man was arrested in West Sussex after a ransomware attack disrupted major European airports. Photo / 123RF

Police in the United Kingdom say a man in his 40s has been arrested after a cyber attack disrupted major European airports, including Brussels, Berlin and London’s Heathrow.

Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said the suspect was freed on conditional bail after being detained in West Sussex, southern England, on suspicion of offences under the Computer Misuse Act.

It follows days of disruption at key European hubs, which the European Union’s cyber-security agency confirmed was “caused by third-party ransomware” that had targeted services provider Collins Aerospace.

“Although this arrest is a positive step, the investigation into this incident is in its early stages and remains ongoing,” NCA deputy director Paul Foster said.

“Cyber crime is a persistent global threat that continues to cause significant disruption to the UK.”