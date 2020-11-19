Website of the Year

Heartland's profit forecast may lift, post Harmoney float

Heartland said its profit forecast may need revision after the listing of partly-owned Harmoney on the ASX and NZX. Photo / File

Jamie Gray
Heartland Group said its profit forecast for 2021 may need upward revision to reflect the value of its 8.44 per cent stake in personal lender, Harmoney, which listed on the ASX and NZX yesterday.

