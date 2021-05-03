Hawke's Bay Airport announces plan to be carbon neutral by 2030

The airport has identified nearly 40 initiatives to help reduce emissions. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay Airport wants to be carbon neutral by 2030.

The Monday announcement will mean the airport will work to reduce and offset emissions from sources the company owns or controls such as vehicles and generators, and those generated by direct purchases, such as electricity.

CEO Stuart Ainslie said the organisation wants to do what it can to reduce the impact of climate change, and he is confident they can reach their goal.

"We want to be New Zealand's most sustainable airport and to that end, putting a line in the sand on our carbon emissions is a powerful tool."

The airport has a decarbonisation plan in place and has identified nearly 40 initiatives to make a difference to emissions, he said.

Some of these are already under way – electric and hybrid vehicles are in the operational fleet, a bicycle hub is opening on site and they've switched to 100 per cent renewable carboNZero certified energy from Ecotricity.

They're looking at upgrading carpark lighting to LED or solar lighting, installing EV charging stations and incorporating energy efficient fittings into the new terminal building.

HBAL recently became the first regional airport in New Zealand to gain a Level 2 certification under the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, the international gold standard for airport sustainability.