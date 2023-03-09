Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Have CEOs lost patience with hybrid working?

Financial Times
By Delphine Strauss
5 mins to read
Employers who previously felt obliged to offer flexibility appear increasingly unwilling to let staff choose where and when they work.

Employers who previously felt obliged to offer flexibility appear increasingly unwilling to let staff choose where and when they work.

ANALYSIS:

When Esther Crawford posted a photo of herself stretched out in a sleeping bag and mask at Twitter’s San Francisco HQ, under the hashtag #SleepWhereYouWork, the image seemed to encapsulate how far the pendulum

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business