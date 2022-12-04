Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Has the popularity of non-bank mortgage lenders peaked?

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
Non-bank mortgage lenders' popularity may have peaked. Photo / NZME

Non-bank mortgage lenders' popularity may have peaked. Photo / NZME

The rise in prominence of building societies, finance companies and credit unions in the mortgage lending space may have capped out for now.

Non-bank lenders’ share of the mortgage market hovered at an 11-year high

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business