Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Hamilton hydrofoil bike maker Manta5 up for urgent sale

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
Kiwi company Manta5 previews its second-generation water bike. Video / Manta 5

Hydrofoil biker maker Manta5 has been put up for urgent sale by its administrators.

An ad placed in today’s Herald by BDO said the Hamilton-based startup, which spent somewhere north of $18 million on its

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business