Hallenstein Glasson’s chief executive resigns: Chris Kinraid leaves company in ‘strong position’

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Hallenstein Glasson’s group chief executive has resigned.

The company posted an announcement to the NZX from its chairman on Tuesday afternoon, saying Chris Kinraid would step down effective from Friday.

“The board...has received, with sincere regret, the resignation of its group chief executive,” chairman Warren Bell said.

