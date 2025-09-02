NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Amazon's New Zealand-based data centres went live today, and nurses went on strike for the first of two planned days this week.

Hallenstein Glasson’s group chief executive has resigned.

The company posted an announcement to the NZX from its chairman on Tuesday afternoon, saying Chris Kinraid would step down effective from Friday.

“The board...has received, with sincere regret, the resignation of its group chief executive,” chairman Warren Bell said.

“Chris’ extensive background and senior-level experience across listed retail environments has been instrumental in delivering strong growth in revenue and earnings during a challenging economic environment.