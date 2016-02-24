If you hate mowing lawns, this is probably not the property for you. A sprawling seaside property in Russell is on the market - complete with its own 18-hole golf course.

But if you fancy yourself as the next Tiger Woods, it's the perfect plot of land to hone your game.

It features two separate dwellings on more than 90ha of land, including the ultimate in backyard sport - a private 12ha golf course created by the owner over the past seven years.

Lindsay Hyland purchased the block in about 2000 and has been "tinkering" on the 18-hole course with "a couple of fellas" since about 2008. "I just thought it looked like it would make a good small golf course, so I just did it."

Now 76 and living in Kerikeri, Mr Hyland said he'd had only a "couple of hits" on his creation as he was getting a bit long in the tooth, but he once had a handicap of about 10.

His "challenging" backyard course features 17 par-three holes and one par-four, as well as established fairways, greens, water hazards and maturing trees. Mr Hyland, a long-time farmer, admitted his labour of love still needed a bit of work. "The greens probably need a bit of regrassing."

He planned to have "a bit of leisure" once it eventually sold.

Overlooking Orongo Bay, the property is made up of five separate lots with a combined rateable value of $3.48 million. But Bayleys agent Steve McNally said the 2013 CVs did not reflect the enormous amount of work Mr Hyland had put into the property in recent years or market conditions. "It's a fascinating little piece of dirt."

Asked what the property might fetch, Mr McNally said it was hard to predict. "We're not exactly sure ... so we're taking it to tender."

It has two three-bedroom homes, one of which was operating as a boutique lodge until 2010. It also comes with its own jetty, boat ramp and private access to Waikare Inlet and the Bay of Islands.

Zoned a mix of general coastal and coastal living, there was also opportunity to subdivide.

Mr McNally said the picturesque land could attract developers, investors or those seeking a lifestyle change.

It could also be used for a golf academy "or wealthy people who want a base for their mates to go for a round of golf and go fishing".

Mr Hyland was reluctantly selling due to his age. Tenders close on March 24.