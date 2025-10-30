Advertisement
‘Green shoots are emerging’, ANZ’s Sharon Zollner says, as business confidence jumps to eight-month high

Liam Dann
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Green shoots – economists' code for signs of a fragile economic recovery – are emerging, ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said.

Business confidence has “jumped” to the highest level since February, according to ANZ‘s Business Outlook survey for October.

Topline confidence in the outlook moved into positive territory at a net 58% – up from 50% in September.

Firms’ expected own activity lifted two points to a net 45%, the strongest

