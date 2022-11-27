Great catch: Aussie company Jaycar buys Burnsco

Burnsco sells lifejackets and other boating products, as well as electrical and fishing goods, barbecues and RV accessories. Photo / Supplied

Burnsco sells lifejackets and other boating products, as well as electrical and fishing goods, barbecues and RV accessories. Photo / Supplied

Australian electronics retailer Jaycar has bought Kiwi fishing and boating goods company Burnsco.

Jaycar Group chief executive Chris Wilesmith said Burnsco was expected to keep operating as a standalone business, under existing Burnsco brands.

Wilesmith said Burnsco’s senior management team was well-respected and it was unlikely Kiwi customers would notice much difference when the ownership change occurs.

Burnsco said the deal was signed on Friday, with a view to completing the sale at the end of this year.

“Every business must be focused on growth and future opportunities. If it’s not going forward, it will inevitably go backwards,” Burnsco managing director Bruce Macleod said.

“So, with my sisters and I now at retirement age, we have taken a long time to look for the best option for Burnsco to build and develop on its success as the market leader in our field.”

In July, the Herald reported KPMG Corporate Finance was seeking an Aussie retailer or private equity firm to buy Burnsco.