Grades keep rising at our universities. What should we do about it? – Opinion

By James Kierstead & Michael Johnston
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

University grades are rising across the English-speaking world. Photo / 123rf

Drs James Kierstead and Michael Johnston are senior fellows at The New Zealand Initiative and former Victoria University of Wellington academics

THE FACTS

  • Grades have been rising at universities, with a significant increase in A grades and pass rates.
  • The rise is largely unexplained and attributed to grade inflation, impacting student motivation and assessment accuracy.
  • Addressing grade inflation may require reducing funding tied to student numbers and implementing external cross-marking.

At universities across the English-speaking world, grades have been going up. At US colleges, As (A+, A or A-) are now the most common grade. The proportion of first-class degrees at English universities quadrupled in a quarter of a century. And a recent study at the University of

