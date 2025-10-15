Global Marketplace New Zealand, which operates the GrabOne business in New Zealand, is in liquidation.

GrabOne shuts down as owner Global Marketplace goes into liquidation

E-commerce deal website GrabOne has ceased trading after its owner went into liquidation today.

Daniel Stoneman and Neale Jackson of Calibre Partners were appointed liquidators of Global Marketplace New Zealand Limited, which operates the GrabOne business in New Zealand.

GrabOne’s website has disappeared, replaced by a message from the liquidators.

“Due to funding constraints, the business has ceased trading and the liquidators are immediately commencing a sales process for the company’s business and assets,” the liquidators said.

“As a result, the company will not be promoting any existing or future deals whilst in liquidation.”