Business

GrabOne shuts down as owner Global Marketplace goes into liquidation

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Global Marketplace New Zealand, which operates the GrabOne business in New Zealand, is in liquidation.

E-commerce deal website GrabOne has ceased trading after its owner went into liquidation today.

Daniel Stoneman and Neale Jackson of Calibre Partners were appointed liquidators of Global Marketplace New Zealand Limited, which operates the GrabOne business in New Zealand.

GrabOne’s website has disappeared, replaced by a message from the liquidators.

