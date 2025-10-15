The liquidators said the company was unable to provide refunds to customers who hold onto unredeemed vouchers.
“Consumers will need to take steps themselves - including contacting individual merchants - to assess how unredeemed vouchers will be treated.”
New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME), publishers of the New Zealand Herald, sold GrabOne in 2021 to Global Marketplace New Zealand for $17.5 million.
GrabOne was founded in 2010 as a 50/50 venture between IdeaHQ - controlled by entrepreneur Shane Bradley - and then Herald publisher APN. APN progressively bought out Bradley’s stake, taking full control in 2013 in a deal worth up to $12.2m.
