Government should underwrite bank lending to developers to speed up house building, property financier urges

4 minutes to read
Demand for funding from property developers is not being met by the banks. Photo / File

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

The Government should consider underwriting the banks to do more lending to property developers if it wants to resolve the housing shortage faster, a property financier says.

That might seem like an unusual thing for

