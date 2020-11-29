Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Government should restrict migrant workers to boost productivity - NZIER study

3 minutes to read

Seasonal pickers harvesting gold kiwifruit in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

The Government needs to restrict the entry of low-wage, low-skill workers on short-term visas if it wants to boost economic productivity, according to a new study by the NZ Institute of Economic Research.

That would

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.