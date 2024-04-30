The coalition Government will not proceed with the Labour Government’s plans to regulate residential property managers, despite backing from a renters’ lobby group and lawyers.

Housing Minister Chris Bishop said yesterday there was no need to add more pressure to the sector by regulating managers and the Government would not progress the bill from the previous Government.

“New Zealand is in the middle of a housing crisis. Adding more regulation to the rental property market isn’t the way to open up more housing supply. Instead, we need our officials working on policies that will make a real difference to improving housing supply, such as our sensible changes to the Residential Tenancies Act which will encourage more landlords into the market and apply downward pressure to rents.”

Tenant advocate Renters United wanted managers regulated and called for that for years.

“At the moment there’s no way under the Residential Tenancies Act to stop someone from being a landlord or holding them accountable for their conduct,” president Geordie Rogers has said.

Joanna Pidgeon, a real estate specialist at law firm Pidgeon Judd, said today she wasn’t surprised about the Government ditching the draft bill.

“There is not a desire for more red tape with the current Government. Ideally, there wouldn’t be the need for it, but I am aware of a situation where a tenant is still waiting for a hearing on a bond refund case well over a year since their tenancy ended.”

Some tenants had the benefit of property managers within licensed real estate companies but there were unfortunately other managers who were “cowboys”, she said.

“When there is a housing shortage it is easy for the vulnerable to be taken advantage of.”

Supply and choice were to be encouraged but she had seen landlords and tenants suffer from substandard property managers.

“Landlords and tenants need to do their due diligence when dealing with property managers. What is their training, experience, and qualifications? Have there been negative tribunal findings? These are all important pieces of information to take into consideration. If you are being short or late paid, take action quickly,” she advised.

Bishop said yesterday he had written to the chairperson of the social services and community committee to inform him that the Government would not back the Residential Property Managers Bill through further parliamentary stages.

“I have requested that the committee ends consideration of this bill,” Bishop said.

The previous Government’s analysis of the bill showed that the cost-benefit analysis was very marginal, Bishop said. The analysis also noted that even those marginal benefits were highly uncertain, with the most certain aspect being the costs.

Specialist real estate barrister John Waymouth wanted managers regulated.

Two years ago, he cited the case of an Auckland property manager and real estate agent who failed to pass on $52,000 rent.

Desmond Kan was found guilty of misconduct after not paying $52,000 in rent from 2016 to 2019. The Real Estate Agents Disciplinary Tribunal found Kan’s conduct in withholding the rent was “disgraceful” and found him guilty of misconduct after how he treated homeowners living overseas.

A solicitor at Browns Bay’s Stephenson Campbell acting for the owners complained to the Real Estate Authority and reported Kan to the police who investigated the shortfall, the decision said.

Waymouth said the Kan case showed a big law gap.

“Any cowboy can become a property manager. They’re not subject to a police check, licensing, any regulatory body or training. If he hadn’t been a licensed agent, there could be no formal judicial action taken against him by the sector,” Waymouth complained.

“This is a shocking indictment on the failure of the system, doing nothing to stop the way some property managers act. It’s not just losing the rent. Property managers can deal in an appalling way with tenants and there’s no comeback. It goes much wider.”

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick today said renters were “being pushed into the cold”.

The coalition was trying to axe yet another opportunity to improve rentals by dropping the Residential Property Managers Bill, she said.

