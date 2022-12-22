Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Call to regulate owner-managers under the same guidelines as property managers

By
5 mins to read
New regulations will aim to protect renters and landlords going through a private property manager. Photo / Michael Cunningham

New regulations will aim to protect renters and landlords going through a private property manager. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A new bill to regulate residential property managers will be drafted and introduced to Parliament by the Minister of Housing no later than June next year.

The proposed legislation aims to create more protections for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate