Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Government contracts to husband and family of Minister Nanaia Mahuta 'managed for conflict'

6 minutes to read
A spokesperson for Nanaia Mahuta said "the Minister has had no involvement in the appointment of family members." Photo / Mark Mitchell

A spokesperson for Nanaia Mahuta said "the Minister has had no involvement in the appointment of family members." Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By Kate MacNamara

The husband and family members of Labour Minister Nanaia Mahuta were awarded contracts worth $90,000 by the Ministry for the Environment in a period when Mahuta was the department's Associate Minister.

A spokesperson for Minister

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.