The Hero Black 11 Mini. Photo / File

GoPro's latest cameras feature larger sensors with a wider field of view, a new social media-friendly 8:7 format - and are backed by an expanded cloud service that offers unlimited automatic backups to the cloud and sends highlights to your phone.

The full cloud frills are only available to those who pay extra for a GoPro subscription ($79.99 if paid annually).

But market filings by GoPro reveal it has been a fast-growing service for the firm over the past three years.

Discounts on camera (see pricing below) help the subscription to pay for itself.

The Hero Black 11's 1/1.9-inch sensor lets you shoot in 8:7 ratio at 5.3K (along with the more traditional 4:3 and 16:9). That almost square aspect means you can export clips for TikTok and Instagram's formats without sacrificing resolution.

From left: The GoPro Hero 11 Black Creator Edition, the Hero 11 Black and the Hero 11 Black Mini. Photo / File

Other new features include Horizon Lock, which keeps your video stable to the horizon as you pan 360 degrees (a feature previously only available with the $189.99 GoPro Max Lens Mod accessory). GoPro recently picked up a technical Emmy - its second - for its HyperSmooth video stabilisation technology that underpins Horizon Lock.

The GoPro Hero 11 from the front. Photo / File

The new super-wide 'HyperView' digital lens is designed to give you the equivalent of a 12mm focal length and provide immersive, first-person footage.

For professionals and power-users into colour grading (that is, making fine adjustments to colours in post-production), the Hero 11 Black adds 10-bit video - which offers 1 billion shades of colour compared to the 16.7m in the 8-bit offered by the Hero 10).

The GoPro Hero 11 Black from the rear. Photo / File

Then there are the extra cloud smarts. If you're a GoPro subscriber, you need only plug-in the charging cable and the camera will upload your footage to your GoPro cloud account where it's automatically edited into a highlight video that is sent to your phone via the GoPro Quik app.

A subscription also gives you access to premium editing tools in Quik, the option to livestream to private links and discounts of up to 50 per cent on accessories.

The Hero 11 Black Creator Edition. Photo / File

The Hero 11 Black is also available in a Creator Edition, which adds a battery grip (promising over four hours of 4K recording per charge), plus a directional microphone, external mic input, HDMI port, an LED light and two cold-shoe mounts for accessories.

Honey, I shrunk the GoPro

The Hero Black 11 Mini, due on October 25, GoPro's first stab at a shrunken-down camera since the short-lived Hero 4 Session in 2015.

The Hero Black Mini. Photo / File

The Mini has the same image sensor, processor and stabilisation features as the flagship 11, but at 133g is 20g lighter, and costs $200 less.

You can see its smaller, lighter form factor appealing to cyclists, snowboarders and others who mount a GoPro on their helmet (and GoPro says the Mini has been optimised for point-of-view footage).

The trade-off is you lose the full-size Hero's front and rear screens, and the battery is built-in (with a rated life of ) so you can't swap in a replacement in the field.

Pricing and availability

• The Hero11 Black is available now for $899.99 or $749.99 for GoPro subscribers.

• The Hero 11 Black Creator Edition is available now for $1299.99 or $929.95 for GoPro subscribers.

• The Hero 11 Black Mini will be available at GoPro.com from October 25 (and retailers later) for $729.99 or $579.99 for GoPro subscribers.

See full tech specs here.