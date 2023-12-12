Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Google loses antitrust court battle with makers of Fortnite video game

New York Times
By Nico Grant
5 mins to read
Sundar Pichai, Google's chief executive, right, arrives to testify at an antitrust case against Google in Washington in October. Photo / Haiyun Jiang, The New York Times

Sundar Pichai, Google's chief executive, right, arrives to testify at an antitrust case against Google in Washington in October. Photo / Haiyun Jiang, The New York Times

The case could reshape the rules of how other businesses can make money on the Android operating system.

A jury ruled Monday that Google had violated antitrust laws to extract fees and limit competition from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business