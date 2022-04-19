Senior Google executive Urs Hölzle is a private investor in Helios Energy. Photo / Getty Images

A new Kiwi energy company backed by a senior Google executive is committing to grid-scale solar developments that will lower energy prices and cut carbon emissions.

Helios Energy, a collaboration of renewable energy developers from the United States and New Zealand, has been developing about a gigawatt of grid-connected solar developments across the country over the past two years.

"While Helios has a preference to talk about achieved milestones rather than plans, our development pipeline is now sufficiently advanced that the time is right to introduce ourselves," Helios director Jason McDonald said.

"We expect to be making site development announcements and resource consent applications over the coming months. We will also be looking to engage on regulatory settings that can support solar developments right across the country."

Urs Holzle, senior vice president of technical infrastructure and Google Fellow, made a private investment of Series A capital in Helios.

Holzle's investment is not linked to Google.

The Swiss-born software engineer has been at the cutting edge of renewables, having led the team that developed Google's global 24x7 carbon-free by 2030 commitment.

He is also a global leader on decarbonisation and the development of renewables.

Happy to be part of New Zealand's path towards 100% carbon-free energy with this investment in Helios Energy, a NZ-based developer of utility-scale solar projects.https://t.co/ExQfzvpLIT pic.twitter.com/bnZ8j3XD5b — Urs Hölzle (@uhoelzle) April 18, 2022

McDonald said the company brings extensive global experience to the New Zealand market, with its leadership team having led the development of more than 2000MW of renewable energy projects across North America, the UK, Asia and New Zealand.

"While solar is an incredible opportunity to generate large volumes of clean, renewable energy, it needs to be done at genuine scale. Additionally, competitively financing large projects can be challenging, and responsible solar development requires long-term commitment to community partnerships," he said.

"The Helios team has built a track record of securing commercial funding for major solar developments around the world and is committed to building partnerships with landowners, communities and tangata whenua that deliver mutual benefit."

McDonald said Helios was proud to have one of the world's leading renewable energy strategists in Hölzle on board as an investor.

"We will be partnering with landowners and communities in service of developing cheaper, cleaner solar energy solutions, and will be providing regular updates on our progress," McDonald said.

"We're hugely excited about the opportunity to take a lead role in transforming New Zealand's energy sector in service of meeting New Zealand's climate change commitments and democratising participation in our energy system."