When Costco made its New Zealand debut last September, it stocked and sold some unusual items which had been - perhaps appropriately - positioned near the exit.

But lately, those products vanished and the business confirmed it deleted an entire range.

“Quality craftsmanship value” coffins and caskets are no longer for sale at Costco in this country but the business hasn’t ruled out bringing them back.

Patrick Noone, Costco Warehouse country manager for Australia and New Zealand, conceded the shiny portals destined for graves or the crematorium were indeed no longer for sale at the chain’s only Kiwi store.

But he took an upbeat tone when it came to the explanation.

”Costco’s merchandise strategy is to create a treasure hunt-like atmosphere, to keep every shop at Costco exciting and fresh.

“What’s there in one shop is never guaranteed to be there on your next visit, as we rotate and showcase different product ranges throughout the year. We also work hard to ensure anything we sell is a true reflection of the highest quality at the best possible price in the market every day.

Coffins and caskets as they were once at the Westgate outlet - but this display has vanished. Photo / supplied

“For these reasons, even items you may come to expect to see in every shop, like caskets and coffins, will sometimes get temporarily rotated out of the business. While we can’t disclose future merchandising plans, there is a good chance this isn’t the last time you’ll see coffins and caskets at the warehouse, as we know this is an area where we can show significant savings to the market for our members,” Noone said.

The items’ disappearance brought out the wags on the Costco NZ Westgate Community social media page: “Not much repeat business,” said one.

“I think the demand died away,” said another.

“Strange they’re gone, I heard people were dying to get them. Maybe Costco realised that these are the last things you’ll ever need?”

But another took a more serious tone: “There wasn’t much demand for them. The majority of people prefer coordinating with funeral parlours that offer end-to-end service.”

Gillian Boyes, Funeral Directors Association chief executive in Wellington, said didn’t know why Costco had deleted the items and she wasn’t familiar with them.

But she indicated a view more in line with the latest commenter.

“Typically, a funeral director has an all-inclusive offer for cemetery costs, the coffin, catering, etc, even if it’s provided by other people. The funeral director makes it more convenient for the families with a package,” she said.

New Zealanders were used to a full-service funeral model where everything was provided by the funeral director, rather than picking and choosing who they wanted to get individual parts from and buying items from others, she said.

“It can become less convenient. Where will you stick it until the person dies?” she asked of a Costco coffin or casket.

Coffins and caskets needed to meet certain standards and be robust enough to hold a body, she said, although she wasn’t questioning Costco’s merchandise nor the quality of it.

But dealing with a funeral member who was an association member meant people were going to get something fit for purpose, Boyes said.

Overseas, Costco explains how it can send a coffin or casket to a funeral home once it’s been ordered and paid for.

The Federal Trade Commission requires funeral homes in the United States to accept any casket bought from an outside source but Costco recommends its customer notify the funeral home of their order well before delivery is due.

