Gold price hits record $6900 as investors chase safe assets

RNZ·
3 mins to read

Gold prices have surged 50% in 2025, the biggest rally since the 1970s. Photo / Getty Images

By Jeffrey Halley of RNZ

  • Gold prices have surged 50% in 2025, reaching US$4000 ($6900) per ounce, the biggest rally since the 1970s providing a 250% return over three years.
  • Central banks and exchange-traded funds have driven demand, with diversification away from the US dollar.
  • Investors, including a younger, female demographic, view gold as a safe, long-term investment.

Gold is on a tear. Prices have surged 50% in 2025 alone, marking the metal’s biggest rally since the 1970s.

But with the precious metal now trading at US$4000 ($6900) an ounce, is this the result of solid fundamentals or just

Save