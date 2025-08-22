“You saw signs with the Reserve Bank statement earlier this week around cutting interest rates again ... It does help to sort of ease some of the cost-of-living pressures for households,” Kiernan said.

“But housing is still unaffordable, house prices are still relatively high, and rental yields don’t look great from an investor point of view. So it’s hard to see a lot of demand coming back into the housing market, and therefore the construction and residential construction industry, any time soon.

“But I think the key for me is, until you see the labour market starting to turn around, households are still going to be pretty cautious in terms of their spending – because that sort of job and income security isn’t in a great position.”

He said “survive until ‘25″ should now be updated to “stay in the mix until ‘26″.

“Part of it is a bit of a patience game. You’ve had people who’ve been highly leveraged and felt the effects of those interest rates, so it does take time for their financial positions to improve,” Kiernan said.

“And similarly, we are looking at a bit more of an old-fashioned New Zealand economic recovery being driven by good export prices and coming through from the provinces. And that’s all well and good, but we know that farmers can be pretty conservative or cautious around their spending in the first instance. They’ll be paying it down and shoring up their cash positions rather than running out and doing a lot of spending immediately.

“But I think if you give it another six months or so, you will start to see more of that filtering through and over time that will start to boost the broader economy in the urban areas as well.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

