Business

Global Horticulture: The kiwifruit venture that lost 'friends and family' tens of millions of dollars

16 minutes to read
Patrick Watene, the founder and former chief executive of Global Horticulture, pictured in 2008. The venture has cost investors millions of dollars. Photo / Supplied

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

Global Horticulture set out to make big money in China, home of the kiwifruit. Instead, writes Hamish Rutherford, the reality involved claims of deception and hefty losses for its well-connected investors.

At a time when

