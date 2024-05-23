Voyager 2023 media awards
TVNZ cost-cutting fallout: Fair Go and Sunday shows off air but staff have jobs extended as case goes to Employment Court

Shayne Currie
By
4 mins to read
Fair Go host Pippa Wetzell and Sunday host Miriama Kamo.

TVNZ has been forced to extend the jobs of 17 staff even though their shows have been pulled off the air as the fallout from cost-cutting moves turns messier.

The journalists’ union successfully argued to

