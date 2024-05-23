Fair Go host Pippa Wetzell and Sunday host Miriama Kamo.

TVNZ has been forced to extend the jobs of 17 staff even though their shows have been pulled off the air as the fallout from cost-cutting moves turns messier.

The journalists’ union successfully argued to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) this month that TVNZ had botched its restructuring plans - including moves to axe the Fair Go and Sunday shows and midday and late-night news bulletins - by failing to adequately consult with staff in line with their collective contract requirements.

TVNZ was ordered by the ERA to enter mediation, but a meeting between the broadcaster and the E tū union last Friday failed to resolve the issue and now TVNZ is appealing the authority’s original judgment in the Employment Court.

As a result, 17 staff - all signatories to the union’s collective contract - have been retained as employees until at least next Friday, May 31, adding further costs to TVNZ’s budget that the broadcaster would have been banking as savings by now.

Depending on whether the matter is resolved by next Friday - and depending on TVNZ’s position - their terms of employment might need to be extended again.

A hearing date for an Employment Court hearing has yet to be confirmed.

Miriama Kamo and the Sunday team during the last episode of the show on May 12. Photo / TVNZ

E tū negotiation specialist Michael Wood pointed the finger clearly at TVNZ’s executive and its board over what he called a botched process.

He said no agreement had been reached at mediation last week.

Staff had been seeking recognition for the breach of their collective agreement and an assurance that future proposals would honour that agreement, he said.

They were also seeking assurances over the future of news and current affairs at the state broadcaster “and not to see the village burned down to save the village”.

He said the ERA decision was “very clear and strong” and would be used as the basis for the union’s case as TVNZ appealed to the Employment Court.

Sources have told Media Insider that the relationship between the staff and management at the broadcaster is at a low. One described the continuing fallout as “incredibly messy”.

The final episode of Fair Go aired on TV1 this month. Photo / TVNZ+

TVNZ confirmed today its appeal to the Employment Court - it has hired Paul Wicks, KC, as counsel.

“TVNZ didn’t reach an agreement with E tū through the mediation,” said a TVNZ spokeswoman.

“Parties have an automatic right to appeal the decision of the authority to the Employment Court and that is what we have done. Mediation is without prejudice and confidential and we’re unable to comment further.”

She said the legal proceeding before the Employment Court concerned a specific clause in the collective agreement regarding “TVNZ’s engagement with the union and its members prior to the consultation that commenced on 8 March”.

“Over the past 18 months, we’ve consistently communicated to and engaged with our people and the union about TVNZ’s revenue position and the need to adjust our costs and respond to challenging market conditions. TVNZ’s view is that we have complied with our collective agreement,” she said.

“While these were tough decisions to make, we have to make commercial decisions about the shows we can afford to make. We remain committed to delivering quality, in-depth reporting and current affairs for New Zealand audiences, and what that looks like will continue to change as we shift to a digital-first model.”

UPDATE: An earlier version of this story stated 30 staff had had their contracts extended, based on information from staff and union sources. TVNZ has said it is 17 staff.

Editor-at-large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.