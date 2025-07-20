Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Global hacking attack on Microsoft product hits US, state agencies, researchers say

By Ellen Nakashima, Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, Joseph Menn
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

A security flaw in Microsoft's SharePoint servers has been exploited by hackers. Photo / Getty Images

A security flaw in Microsoft's SharePoint servers has been exploited by hackers. Photo / Getty Images

Hackers exploited a major security flaw in widely used Microsoft server software to launch a global attack on government agencies and businesses in the past few days, breaching US federal and state agencies, universities, energy companies and an Asian telecommunications company, according to state officials and private researchers.

The US

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save