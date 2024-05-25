Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Get off the road: powerful e-scooters should only be used on private property

NZ Herald
12 mins to read
In theory, e-scooter riders are not permitted on designated cycleways under NZTA regulations. Composite photo / Michael Craig

In theory, e-scooter riders are not permitted on designated cycleways under NZTA regulations. Composite photo / Michael Craig

As two-wheeled commuter transport surges in popularity, those in the industry claim NZTA’s regulations are outdated, confusing, and illogical, leaving the owners of more powerful e-scooters and e-bikes with no option but to ride them

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business