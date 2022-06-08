Genesis Energy has appointed Tracey Hickman as interim CEO. Photo / Supplied

Genesis Energy's chief customer officer, Tracey Hickman, will fill in as chief executive of the power generator and retailer until a replacement for outgoing CEO Marc England is appointed.

Hickman will be interim CEO, effective from October 15.

England, who joined in 2016, informed the board a fortnight ago that he planned to leave later in the year.

The board acknowledged in a statement the "significant value" England had brought to Genesis over the past six years.

Chair Barbara Chapman said he had led Genesis through an intensive period of change "and positioning it for the future as a more sustainable, inclusive and customer-focused business".

Hickman has been with Genesis for 25 years and joined the executive team in 2012.

In 2019, she took on a new portfolio as executive general manager retail operations.

Prior to moving into the retail business, Hickman led Genesis' generation, wholesale and fuels portfolio businesses as executive general manager.

In her current role, she is accountable for the Genesis retail brand.

In its latest first-half result, released in February, Genesis delivered ebitdaf of $210.3 million and a net profit of $84.7m, which was 63 per cent up on the same period last year.

The 2022 ebitdaf guidance range for the current year to June 30 has been updated to $430m to $440m, subject to hydrological conditions.