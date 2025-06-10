Genesis Energy is consolidating its Genesis, Frank, and Ecotricity brands under the Genesis name. Photo / NZME

By RNZ

Genesis Energy is consolidating its three retail brands, Genesis, Frank and Ecotricity, under one unified Genesis brand to simplify its retail business.

Chief revenue officer Stephen England-Hall said the one brand for all customers was part of its long-term strategy to provide a stronger and simpler offer as Genesis looked at more renewable forms of energy.

“Streamlining Genesis to one brand will enable us to efficiently deploy plans and products to best support our customers as the country progresses toward net zero 2050.”

He said the changes would reduce duplication and complexity in its customer service, technology platforms and back-office functions, while speeding up the use of new technologies.