Genesis chief executive Marc England. Photo / Supplied

Power generator and retailer Genesis Energy said its chief executive Marc England had informed the board he intended to leave the company after six years in the top job.

"The board is informed that Marc is in advanced stages of discussion in respect of an opportunity abroad," Genesis said in a short statement.

In an interview with the NZ Herald last year, England described himself as "not your typical Englishman".

He attended Gordonstoun, in Scotland, where Prince Charles spent time in the 1960s.

As the son of a United Nations' diplomat, the young England travelled the world - mostly in Asia but also in Africa, which meant international schools in his early years.

Then came New York, while his father was working in the city at the UN.

"They sent me to boarding school to make sure that I had a reasonable education at the end of the whole thing," England said.

"I often describe myself as not your typical Englishman.

"Although I sound English and I have the surname England, I spent all my childhood outside the UK until I went to boarding school, but even then I was going out to see my parents in places like Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

"As a child, you never know anything different. I was lucky to have had those experiences but yes, it really was fun."

As CEO of Genesis, England saw himself as a "pragmatist who wants a low-carbon world".

He said the past five years have seen Genesis become more customer-focused.