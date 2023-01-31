General Motors invests $1 billion in US lithium mine to secure EV battery materials

GMC Hummer electric vehicles on the production line at General Motors' Factory ZERO all-electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit. The price of lithium has surged since the start of 2021 because of shortages and developers have been struggling to bring new production online on time. Photo / Bloomberg via Getty Images

GMC Hummer electric vehicles on the production line at General Motors' Factory ZERO all-electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit. The price of lithium has surged since the start of 2021 because of shortages and developers have been struggling to bring new production online on time. Photo / Bloomberg via Getty Images

General Motors will invest US$650m ($1.0b) in a US lithium mine, a record investment by a carmaker to secure the raw materials used in electric vehicle batteries.

The US automaker will make an initial investment of US$320m by mid-2023 in return for exclusive rights to the first stage of lithium production at Lithium America’s Thacker Pass in the US state of Nevada and almost 10 per cent of the miner’s shares with a further US$330m to follow.

“It’s a landmark transaction, and it certainly won’t be the last major supply chain announcement for GM,” chief executive Mary Barra said on Tuesday as the company reported strong fourth-quarter results.

The deal comes as General Motors prepares to boost its electric vehicle offerings by accelerating production of the Cadillac Lyriq and the GMC Hummer this year as well as launching electrified versions of the Chevrolet Equinox, Blazer and Silverado pick-up truck. The company said it intended to manufacture 400,000 EVs in the first half of 2024.

EV makers are on the brink of a price war, increasing the importance of keeping vehicle production costs under control. Ford on Monday cut prices on its Mustang Mach-E, following Tesla’s lead from earlier in the month. But GM said it had seen interest for its products, and while it will monitor the market, “right now we’re priced where we need to be”, Barra said.

The lay of the land in NZ. Pure EV sales bounce up and down month by month, depending on whether Tesla lands another shipload of cars, but are trending up sharply overall https://t.co/qg5S7Q3Y0t https://t.co/NTInTyjS4shttps://t.co/yv5dbVxMo4 pic.twitter.com/emaS6FP6Vs — Chris Keall (@ChrisKeall) January 16, 2023

GM will cut $2bn in costs over the next two years through attrition and limited hiring, chief financial officer Paul Jacobson said, adding that the carmaker was not planning lay-offs. Consumer demand for GM’s cars and trucks is holding steady, but “we want to be cautious” given a potential slowdown in the US economy.

GM on Tuesday forecast earnings before interest and taxes in 2023 ranging between US$10.5b and $12.5b, after reporting record operating income of US$14.5b in 2022.

Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass mine is expected to begin production in the second half of 2026 and will generate enough of the silvery-white metal for up to 1 million EVs a year.

Despite being among the most lithium-rich countries in the world, the US has only one operational lithium mine, which is also located in Nevada. Thacker Pass has been opposed by conservation groups, and a district-court ruling is likely to decide its fate within months.

Lithium has risen to the top of automakers’ security of supply concerns for future EV production. The metal’s price has surged about 10 times since the start of 2021 because of shortages and developers have been struggling to bring new production online on time.

Ford, GM and Stellantis, the owner of the Jeep and Peugeot brands, have invested in or offered pre-financing to lithium, cobalt and nickel producers. The latest investment by GM, however, represents a significant escalation in the battle to secure battery metals and highlights growing integration between the automotive and mining industries.

China accounts for the lion's share of pure EV purchases, which have grown far faster than experts predicted



Tesla is still top dog, but its growth rate halved in 2022



Musk's firm still dominates in the US, but is being pushed by VW & Fiat in Europe, and BYD & SAIC in China pic.twitter.com/hGWmWmb8sK — Chris Keall (@ChrisKeall) January 16, 2023

The US Inflation Reduction Act, President Joe Biden’s flagship climate legislation, included tax credits for consumers on EVs that source their battery raw materials from the US and free-trade partner countries. That has added to the urgency for automakers to secure domestic supplies.

Jacobson said that while the company intended “to leave the mining to the experts”, its need for materials already exposes it to the resource industry’s risks.

“By partnering with [Lithium Americas], we think we can lower the risk to us,” he said.

"The Tesla Model Y was the top BEV for 2022 (4226), followed by the Tesla Model 3 (2781). Third was the BYD Atto 3 (1685). The Model Y and Atto 3 figures are especially impressive given they were both introduced in the second half of the year" https://t.co/dmtPTXJxa2 — Chris Keall (@ChrisKeall) January 10, 2023

The second tranche of funding will follow after Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass mine has been separated from its Argentine businesses. The split is regarded by analysts as crucial for Lithium Americas to access US government funds because the mining company is partly owned by Ganfeng Lithium, a leading Chinese lithium producer.

The Lucky Country Dept:

Aussie lithium sales $1b in 2019, $5b in 2021 and $16b in 2022



Most went to China, where BYD is cleaning Tesla's clock

https://t.co/wCqvVtUdIw pic.twitter.com/KPbvpKWj6x — Chris Keall (@ChrisKeall) January 6, 2023

GM shares were up more than 8 per cent in early Tuesday trading in New York.

Written by: Harry Dempsey in London and Claire Bushey in Chicago

© Financial Times