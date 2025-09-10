A new report says Gen Z in New Zealand are highly engaged in KiwiSaver. Photo / Getty Images

Gen Z confidence in financial decisions falls as cost of living bites

Gen Z in New Zealand are deeply uncertain about making financial decisions and anxious about the state of the world, according to a new study.

The Financial Services Council’s (FSC) Money & You report found 93% of Gen Z are concerned by the cost of living.

“This generation’s confidence in financial decision-making has declined from 42% in 2023 to 35%, with only 13% saying they are extremely confident in financial decision-making,” said FSC chief executive Kirk Hope.

“Learning about financial resilience and building confidence in financial decision-making can be addressed by encouraging young adults to reach out to professional financial advice and having financial literacy taught to them whilst at school.”

But the report also found Gen Z are savers and are highly engaged with KiwiSaver.