GDP was bad, but not as bad as it looked – Salt Funds economist Bevan Graham

Opinion by
NZ Herald
6 mins to read

Official GDP slumped 0.9% in the second quarter.

THE FACTS

  • GDP growth in the first half of 2025 was +0.9% in the first quarter and -0.9% in the second.
  • The Terms of Trade index rose over 20%, benefiting the provinces more than cities like Auckland.
  • The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is expected to deliver two more 25-basis-point rate cuts in 2025.

If you’d asked me at the end of last year if I would be surprised if the New Zealand economy did not grow in the first half of 2025, the answer would have been “disappointed, but not shocked”.

Am I now surprised that no GDP (Gross Domestic Product)

