“We think the bleeding (finally) stopped for construction, further supporting goods production,” Tanuvasa said.

But the services sector was likely to be mixed, he said.

Resilient tourism would support strength in wholesale and discretionary services, while pockets of weakness in public services remained.

The first-quarter release “would predate more material Trump-related ructions”, he said.

So an uncertainty hit wasn’t likely, leaving investment activity broadly unharmed for now.

But Kiwi spending still looked cautious to start 2025, Tanuvasa said.

The RBNZ made it clear a 25bp cut at its July meeting was not a done deal and decisions would be data-dependent, ANZ economist Matt Galt said.

“A reading above 0.4% (as we expect) would increase the risk of a pause in the easing cycle at the July meeting, as it could signal stronger underlying economic momentum,” he said.

“However, the details will matter. And in the bigger picture, the economy is still estimated to be operating with considerable spare capacity after a deep slide over the last few years”.

That meant it would take a period of elevated growth to bring about renewed upward pressure on core inflation, he said.

Westpac economist Michael Gordon said his team’s 0.7% growth forecast was an upgrade from a previous estimate of 0.4%.

It followed a batch of stronger-than-expected sectoral data that was released last Monday by Stats NZ – including business financial data and business employment data.

“The signs of strength in Monday’s figures were something of a surprise for us, as they weren’t foreshadowed by the higher-frequency data releases up to that point,” Gordon said.

“Other market forecasters have shifted their views in the same direction, and the RBNZ would likely be thinking the same at this point.”

Gordon also concluded a 0.7% quarterly increase would likely present the RBNZ with a strong case for leaving the OCR unchanged at its next call on July 9.

There seemed to be a two-speed economy at play, said ASB’s Tanuvasa.

Strong export earnings were bolstering the primary sector.

But there was a risk those strong prices would not last.

“We think downside growth risks still have credence because what’s driving growth is vulnerable to a tariff hit,” he said.

“Around 37% of total exports (goods and services) are to the US and China. The New Zealand economic outlook is dependent on whether exporters can diversify that concentration of demand over 2025.”

“We are less convinced the external sector can maintain such momentum in a trade war. However, a higher starting point for GDP and the modest repair of interest-rate sensitive sectors like construction, suggest a turning point.”

BNZ economist Doug Steel is also picking 0.7% growth for the quarter.

“We expect next Thursday’s data to confirm further economic recovery,” he said.

“The output gap still appears wide, and there is much uncertainty around the path ahead, but recovery looks as though it continued in the first quarter of the year.”

BNZ economists continue to pick two further cuts to the OCR, in July and August, to a low of 2.75%.

“But the risks of a July pause are certainly increasing,” he said.

