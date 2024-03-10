Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Gallagher technology: keeping out wolves and bears, and now in NZ gardens, the next door neighbour’s pesky cat

By
6 mins to read
Lisbeth Jacobs, chief executive, Gallagher Group animal management division.

Lisbeth Jacobs, chief executive, Gallagher Group animal management division.

Electric fencing pioneer Gallagher Group has entered the Kiwi household consumer market with pet fencing, technology it offers Europeans to keep wolves from the door.

An old hand at keeping monkeys out of villages, humans,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business