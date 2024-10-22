Jacobs said it had operated in Brazil for several years, but through distributors.

From the new office, the company would provide local agriculture with direct access to its technologies, including advanced electric fencing, virtual fencing, livestock weighing and electric identification systems, pest control, data collection and satellite liquid/water monitoring systems.

The target market would be large ranches.

One Gallagher product expected to do well in Brazil is the e-shepherd, a solar-powered, GPS-enabled livestock neckband that creates virtual fencing on that country’s vast livestock properties.

“It allows large operations to see where animals are and to move them around remotely,” Jacobs said.

“Now they have to send helicopters out or people on horseback, and sometimes the animals are two to three days away.”

Jacobs said some international companies Gallagher has working relationships with consider Brazil their third-most important potential market after North America and Europe.

It’s not Gallagher’s first time having feet on the ground in the South American market. It has had an office and warehouse in Chile for 10 years which employs about 10 people, Jacobs said.

The new Brazil office would foster relationships with local distributors, technology partners and industry stakeholders to help drive sustainable and profitable farming practices in the region, she said.

Jacobs declined to say how much Gallagher was investing but suggested the initiative topped $1 million.

Gallagher is a participant in a New Zealand trade mission to Brazil led by Trade and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay. He is attending the Group of Twenty (G20) trade and investment ministerial meeting in Brasilia this week.

