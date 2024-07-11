Samsung Australia mobile experience head Eric Chou said folding smartphones had become the fastest-growing technology in its portfolio and the most likely to lure customers from other brands.

The Fold6 will cost $3049 with 256GB of storage, $3299 with 512GB or $3799 with 1TB.

“The install base (for folding phones) continues to grow at a much faster rate than all of our other products,” he told AAP.

“Our total base has now seen a very, very big increase in the number of foldable users and Fold and Flip continue to be the devices that bring across customers who are experiencing a Galaxy for the first time.”

Chou said folding phones had been in the market for five years and in development for 13, and consumer fears about their ability to withstand everyday knocks had been addressed.

“We’ve certainly had lessons but we continue to improve on that durability,” he said.

Figures released by research firm TrendForce predicted the popularity of foldable phones would more than triple by 2028, and Kantar Worldpanel ComTech found their popularity had grown by 60 per cent in the past year.

Smaller folding phones, such as Samsung’s Flip and the upcoming Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra, were the most popular with new buyers, the research found, and had the strongest potential to steal users from other brands such as Apple.

But Kantar Worldpanel global consumer insights director Jack Hamlin said the technology had a long way to go to challenge sales of traditional smartphones.

“The foldable market has ample room for growth and as more people buy, fewer will feel the first-move anxiety associated with adopting a new technology,” he said.

“However, it remains to be seen whether foldables can move from a niche technology towards mass adoption.”

Telsyte managing director Foad Fadaghi said folding phones would continue to attract consumers who wanted more powerful functions or more screen real estate but Apple’s unwillingness to launch a flexible rival might limit sales.

“Even with high demand, the lack of an Apple folding device makes consumers feel that the technology is still not ready or still has problems,” Fadaghi said.

“It’s still considered experimental by over half the market, so that’s going to be a mitigating factor.”

Samsung’s new folding phones will compete with folding devices from Motorola, Oppo, Huawei and Google.