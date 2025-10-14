Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / New Zealand

Funding vape kits helps smokers quit and saves lives – Jonathan Devery

Opinion by
Jonathan Devery
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Jonathan Devery is the chair of the Vaping Industry Association of New Zealand (Vianz).

Science shows vaping cuts smoking harm, not public health standards. Photo / Getty Images

Science shows vaping cuts smoking harm, not public health standards. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora’s provision of vape starter kits is funding harm reduction, not addiction, the author argues.
  • Vaping is significantly less harmful than smoking, with evidence showing it’s effective in helping smokers quit.
  • New Zealand’s strict vaping regulations ensure quality, steering smokers away from unsafe, unregulated products.

When Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora gives vape starter kits to smokers, it’s not “funding addiction”. It’s funding harm reduction – one of the most effective public health strategies we’ve ever had.

A recent editorial suggested taxpayers were bankrolling a “less-bad addiction” while boosting “supplier credibility”.

That

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save