Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Fresh ammunition for claim Fonterra has a deaf ear to its farmer-shareholders’ needs?

By
4 mins to read
Fonterra is New Zealand's biggest business with around 9000 farmer-shareholders.

Fonterra is New Zealand's biggest business with around 9000 farmer-shareholders.

A warning that dairy kingpin Fonterra will continue losing milk supply to rivals because it doesn’t listen to its farmers is looking like a fair cop with the company apparently ignoring a plea not to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business