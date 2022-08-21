Freightways chief executive Mark Troughear . Photo / Supplied

Freightways says it has increased annual earnings and plans to buy Allied Express Transport, one of Australia's biggest independently-owned courier and express freight providers, in a cash and share deal worth A$160m ($177.9m).

The express package company reported a 4.1 per cent lift in its June year net profit to $73.9m, excluding the impact of the last payment due for the 2020 acquisition of Big Chill Distribution.

Revenue reached $873.1m, a 9 per cent increase year-on-year, with ebita (earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization) of $130.2m, up 1 per cent.

Freightways' final dividend was 19cps, bringing the full year dividend to 37cps, up 3.5cps on last year's.

Chief executive Mark Troughear said Freightways was confident the Allied Express transaction - which is of a similar size to its 2020 Big Chill purchase - would set a platform for future growth.

"This transaction gives us a successful model for enhancing our offering on both sides of the Tasman, leveraging Freightways' core capabilities in express pick-up, processing and delivery while creating a niche in oversized freight at the same time," he said.

The transaction price comprised a A$100m investment by the McDowell family in Freightways shares, and A$60m in cash.

Freightways shares will be issued to the family at $9.66 per share.

Troughear said despite challenges with frontline workforce numbers, the supply chain and the labour market due to Covid-19, surges in demand and spikes in new customers after lockdowns provided a reasonable year-end result and increased the company's market share overall.

As with many other businesses, Freightways' frontline workforce was heavily impacted by Omicron.

Freightways' customers were also affected, and it resulted in softer volumes in the second half of the year.

"This impact was offset to a large extent by market share gains, surges in volume when restrictions lifted and tailwinds from businesses in our network including Big Chill Distribution and Med-X which continue to be standout performers," he said.

The company said the first six weeks of FY2023 had been characterised by a slight 1 per cent decline in express package items consigned, on the prior comparative period.

Existing customers were trading 5 per cent lower than in the previous comparable period, offset largely by a net 4 per cent market share gain.

Freightways business-to-business trade was down 5 per cent and its business-to- consumer trade was down 11 per cent.

"We believe the current impact on customer trade we are seeing is driven by a range of factors including a chronic shortage of labour which is restricting businesses from reaching their optimal output, continued disrupted supply chains and some slowing of economic activity," Troughear said.