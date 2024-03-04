Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Freight and infrastructure sectors give thumbs-up to Government’s transport network plans

By
5 mins to read
Traffic congestion on the Tauranga Harbour Bridge. Photo / Alex Cairns

Traffic congestion on the Tauranga Harbour Bridge. Photo / Alex Cairns

“It’s sad people don’t value their time enough sometimes,” says a heavy transport sector leader in support of the Government’s commitment to building 15 “roads of national significance”.

Dom Kalasih, interim chief executive of Ia

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business