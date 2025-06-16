Freedom Furniture bought by Australian competitor

“Freedom is an iconic furniture brand across Australia and New Zealand. The combination with Amart will enhance the product range we can offer customers.”
Amart did not respond to a request for comment.
Turnaround
In October, the AFR reported that Freedom had tapped advisers to prepare a sale for the third time in five years, after former Harvey Norman division chief Blaine Callard had successfully returned the business to profitability.
In February, Freedom Furniture NZ posted financial documents for the year to September 29.
The firm made a $1.2 million net profit, turning around a $9.2m net loss the previous year despite revenues falling 3.3% to $62.7m.
The company reported a net deficiency in assets exceeding $7.5m and a negative working capital of $6.2m.
Quadrant Private Equity is one of Australia’s largest private equity firms. It has raised more than A$10 billion across 15 funds.