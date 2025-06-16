Freedom Furniture bought by Australian competitor

Freedom Furniture has been bought by a competing retailer. Photo / Supplied

Freedom Furniture has been snapped up by competing retailer Amart, according to media reports.

The Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported on Monday that Amart, which Quadrant Private Equity backs, intends to grow Freedom Furniture’s footprint from 60 stores in Australasia to between 80 and 100.

Freedom was sold by Greenlit Brands, an Australian subsidiary of Dutch-registered company Ibex Topco B.V., formerly known as Steinhoff International.

According to its website, Freedom has 13 stores in New Zealand.

“Our intent is to keep these [Amart and Freedom] completely separate. The magic is in the backend. We think the growth opportunity is huge,” Chadwick told the AFR.