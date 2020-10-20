Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Frances Sweetman: Market takes election in its stride – for now

3 minutes to read

Jacinda Ardern and senior members of the Labour Party hold a media stand up after their victory in the NZ general election. Photo / Alex Burton

NZ Herald
By: Frances Sweetman

OPINION

The New Zealand sharemarket did not bat an eyelid at last weekend's election outcome. This is not just because investors are distracted by a global pandemic and record-low interest rates. It is also because

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.