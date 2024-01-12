Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fran O’Sullivan: NZ First tweet on crime follows shoplifting allegations

Fran O'Sullivan
By
4 mins to read
Greens MP Golriz Ghahraman in her office at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Greens MP Golriz Ghahraman in her office at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Just one day after Newstalk ZB Plus broke the news that high-profile Green MP Golriz Ghahraman was facing an allegation of shoplifting designer items from high-end Auckland boutique Scotties, New Zealand First issued a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business