Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fran O'Sullivan: Nancy Pelosi's poke at the panda out of order

4 minutes to read
Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei didn't cause WWIII, but did anger China. Photo / AP

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei didn't cause WWIII, but did anger China. Photo / AP

Fran O'Sullivan
By
Fran O'Sullivan

Head of Business

OPINION:

Nancy Pelosi poked the panda big time by going to Taipei in an utterly reckless show of bravado.

The Pelosi visit will not trigger WWIII. But it is instructive that so many of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.