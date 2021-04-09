Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fran O'Sullivan: Grant Robertson tightens Government's grip on Air New Zealand

5 minutes to read
Anyone who thinks that saddling Air NZ with an expanded loan facility of up to $1.5 billion makes good business sense needs to take another look at what is really going on, writes Fran O'Sullivan. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Anyone who thinks that saddling Air NZ with an expanded loan facility of up to $1.5 billion makes good business sense needs to take another look at what is really going on, writes Fran O'Sullivan. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Fran O'Sullivan
By:

Head of Business, NZME

OPINION:

A letter of expectations sent by Finance Minister Grant Robertson to Air New Zealand chairman Dame Therese Walsh yesterday is a real shocker.

Not only has Robertson moved to tighten his personal grip

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
NewsletterClicker