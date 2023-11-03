Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fran O’Sullivan: Can Chris Luxon get Winston Peters and David Seymour to play nicely?

Fran O'Sullivan
By
6 mins to read
David Seymour speaks to media after the final election results are revealed, his opinion on Winston Peters and what may happen in the coming weeks in negotiations with NZ First. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

How does Christopher Luxon skirt the inevitable “Camilla v Diana” trap when it comes to managing strategic competition around his Cabinet table?

One of the consequences of the final election result is the newbie

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business