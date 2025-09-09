Advertisement
Former Meta researchers testify company buried child safety studies

AFP
2 mins to read

Former Meta researchers Jason Sattizahn and Cayce Savage are sworn in before testifying during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law hearing titled "Hidden Harms: Examining Whistleblower Allegations that Meta Buried Child Safety Research" on Capitol Hill. Photo / Kent Nishimura, AFP

Meta systematically suppressed internal research highlighting serious child safety risks on its virtual reality platforms, according to allegations by current and former employees who testified to Congress on Tuesday (local time).

The social media giant deployed lawyers to screen, edit and sometimes veto sensitive safety research after facing congressional

