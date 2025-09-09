Former Meta researchers Jason Sattizahn and Cayce Savage are sworn in before testifying during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law hearing titled "Hidden Harms: Examining Whistleblower Allegations that Meta Buried Child Safety Research" on Capitol Hill. Photo / Kent Nishimura, AFP

Meta systematically suppressed internal research highlighting serious child safety risks on its virtual reality platforms, according to allegations by current and former employees who testified to Congress on Tuesday (local time).

The social media giant deployed lawyers to screen, edit and sometimes veto sensitive safety research after facing congressional scrutiny in 2021, six researchers alleged.

In their allegations, first revealed in the Washington Post, the whistleblowers claim Meta’s legal team sought to “establish plausible deniability” about negative effects of the company’s VR products on young users.

Though a major money loser for the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, Meta is a leading force in the VR industry, primarily through its Quest lineup of devices, including the successful Quest 3.

“Meta is aware that its VR platform is full of underage children. Meta purposely turns a blind eye to this knowledge, despite it being obvious to anyone using their products,” former Meta researcher Cayce Savage said at the US Senate hearing.